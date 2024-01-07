Delhi govt reverts order extending winter vacations in schools. Here's why
The Delhi government has reversed a directive extending the winter vacation in schools across the capital city, stating that it was issued in error. A decision on the matter will be made on January 8.
Shortly after its issuance, the Delhi government reversed a directive concerning the extension of winter vacation in schools across the national capital. The Department of Education clarified that the prior order, which prolonged the winter break, was issued in error. It has promptly been rescinded, and a decision on the matter will be reached on January 8 morning.