Delhi govt reverts order extending winter vacations in schools. Here's why

Shortly after its issuance, the Delhi government reversed a directive concerning the extension of winter vacation in schools across the national capital. The Department of Education clarified that the prior order, which prolonged the winter break, was issued in error. It has promptly been rescinded, and a decision on the matter will be reached on January 8 morning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi Directorate of Education stated that additional directives pertaining to the winter break may be issued in the future.

The revised order stated, "Order No.DE.23(3)/Sch.Br./2024/18 dated: January 6, 2024, regarding the extension of Winter Vacation stands withdrawn with immediate effect. Further instructions on this matter may be issued in due course," as reported by ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the previous order, the Delhi government had extended the winter break until January 10 for all government-aided and unaided recognised private schools in the national capital territory (NCT) citing 'extreme cold waves and IMD's yellow alert'.

On January 6, Delhi experienced another day under overcast and foggy conditions, with the daytime peak temperature reaching only 15.2 degrees Celsius and the early morning low settling at 8.9 degrees.

Providing some relief, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted an increase in temperatures over the next two days. Additionally, officials mentioned that an approaching western disturbance is expected to bring light rain on Tuesday, and cold day conditions are likely to diminish by Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, certain parts of Delhi, East Rajasthan, northwest Rajasthan, Haryana, and isolated pockets over Punjab experienced cold to severe cold days due to the prolonged absence of sunlight. Maximum temperatures over North India's plains ranged from 12-18 degrees Celsius, displaying a significant departure from the normal range for this time of year at various recording stations.

Minimum temperatures in certain areas of western Uttar Pradesh have dropped to single-digit figures. On Saturday, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius, and it is anticipated to range between 9 and 13 degrees Celsius over the next six days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave and fog warning for western Uttar Pradesh, encompassing Gautam Buddh Nagar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With Inputs from ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!