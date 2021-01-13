According to the circular, the pre-board exams of Class 12 will be conducted between March 3 and April 15 and for Class 10, they will be held between April 1 and April 15. To be sure, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already announced the timeline of practical and written examinations. The practical examinations will begin from March 1 and the written exams will be conducted between May 3 and June 10.