Delhi govt allows schools to reopen for classes 10, 12 from January 18

After being closed for 10 months, schools in Delhi will resume physical classes from today for classes 10, 12 students. The state government decided to reopen schools in the view of the upcoming CBSE board exams. This will be the first time that the Delhi government allowed the opening of schools since 19 March 2020, when educational institutions were shut down in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19. Following the outbreak of the coronavirus, schools switched to virtual classrooms to ensure there is no disruption in the education of children, and many continue to do so.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) in a circular issued had said, “In order to conduct the activities pertaining to pre-board preparations and practical work, the head of government, aided and unaided recognised schools may call the students of classes 10 and 12 only to school with effect from January 18, 2021."

According to the circular, the pre-board exams of Class 12 will be conducted between March 3 and April 15 and for Class 10, they will be held between April 1 and April 15.

Allowing 15 students at a time in a classroom, placing handwashing consoles and sanitiser dispensers in corridors, deploying volunteers to ensure social distancing and conduct temperature checks, and keeping medical facilities on standby for any eventuality is among various other initiatives planned by schools. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Union education ministry has already announced the dates for Class 10, 12 board exams. CBSE Board Exams 2021 will be conducted from May 4 to June 10, the board is yet to release an examination date-sheet.

Over 3 lakh students have registered from the Delhi region for the Class 10 CBSE board exam while over 2.5 lakh candidates have registered for the Class 12 exam.