As schools for classes 10 and 12 reopened partially today, the Delhi government issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be followed during visits of students for admission, counselling, guidance and practical activities related to board exams.

As per the order, COVID symptomatic students or teachers won't be allowed to enter the schools.

There shall be thermal scanning of all staff/students before they enter the school premises and anyone having cold/cough/fever or flu-like symptoms shall not be allowed to attend.

"All persons including students, teachers and other staff shall follow the COVID APPROPRIATE BEHAVIOUR (CAB) as stipulated by the Government from time to time and the concerned Head of School shall be responsible to ensure the implementation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) as enclosed During the entry and cot of students in the school premises teachers shall be deputed to ensure COVID APPROPRIATE BEHAVIOUR (CAB) and physical distancing," the order further stated.

Head of Schools should ensure that all the teachers/staff are vaccinated on priority, it said.

Here are the full guidelines:

Delhi Govt issues SOP to be followed in schools during visits of students of Class 10 & Class 12 for admission, counselling, guidance & practical activities related to board exams; COVID symptomatic students/teachers won't be allowed to enter the schools

Schools in the national capital will partially re-open for classes X and XII students from 9 August, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday said. The students can visit schools for admission-related work including counselling/guidance and practical activities related to board exams.

The DDMA order, however, specified that schools, coaching centres and colleges will remain closed for teaching purposes.

Recently, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the government has received more than 35,000 suggestions on the issue of reopening schools in the national capital and will soon take a decision after receiving feedback from all stakeholders.

The Delhi government had sought feedback from students, teachers, and parents about the reopening of schools considering the Covid situation is under control in the city.









