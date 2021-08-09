"All persons including students, teachers and other staff shall follow the COVID APPROPRIATE BEHAVIOUR (CAB) as stipulated by the Government from time to time and the concerned Head of School shall be responsible to ensure the implementation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) as enclosed During the entry and cot of students in the school premises teachers shall be deputed to ensure COVID APPROPRIATE BEHAVIOUR (CAB) and physical distancing," the order further stated.

