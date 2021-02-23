Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Education >News >Delhi govt makes regulatory process easier for private schools
Delhi govt makes regulatory process easier for private schools

Delhi govt makes regulatory process easier for private schools

1 min read . 08:24 PM IST PTI

  • Regulatory compliance parameters have been reduced from 91 to 73
  • The checkpoints on basis of which schools are examined include number of classrooms, library and laboratories facility, playgrounds, drinking water supply, separate toilets for boys and girls, among other criteria

The Delhi government has made it slightly easier for private schools to get recognition or extension of their provisional recognition, reducing the number of regulatory compliance parameters from 91 to 73, officials said Tuesday.

The Delhi government has made it slightly easier for private schools to get recognition or extension of their provisional recognition, reducing the number of regulatory compliance parameters from 91 to 73, officials said Tuesday.

At present, private schools' requests for recognition, up-gradation, or extension of provisional recognition are examined on 91 compiled checkpoints by the Directorate of Education, Assistant Director of Education Yogesh Pal Singh said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

At present, private schools' requests for recognition, up-gradation, or extension of provisional recognition are examined on 91 compiled checkpoints by the Directorate of Education, Assistant Director of Education Yogesh Pal Singh said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Now, these checkpoints have been clubbed to make the process easier, and minimizing regulatory compliance burden," he said.

"Therefore, now onwards, all cases of recognition, upgradation, extension of provisional recognition of private schools shall be examined as per clubbed 73 checkpoints in place of 91 checkpoints," he added.

The checkpoints on basis of which schools are examined include number of classrooms, library and laboratories facility, playgrounds, drinking water supply, separate toilets for boys and girls, among other criteria.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.