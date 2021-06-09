NEW DELHI : The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi on Wednesday directed its schools to redeploy guest teachers who were discontinued from services during the summer vacation in view of rising Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

There are over 20,000 guest teachers engaged in government, aided schools and taken over schools in the national capital.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) in a circular issued today asked the guest teachers who were working in the government schools till 19 April of this year to report on duty by Thursday without fail.

The DOE further said if a guest teacher fails to report the school by 17 June it will be presumed that he or she is no longer interested and alternative arrangements will be made.

“All Guest Teachers who have been working in Govt Schools/Aided Schools/ Taken Over Schools of Delhi till 19.04.2021, are hereby directed to report to the HOS concerned on the date of re-opening of schools i.e 10.06.2021 without fail. In case a guest teacher fails to report the school by 17th June 2021, it will be presumed that he /she is no longer interested for re-engagement and alternative arrangement will be made," the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in an order.

View Full Image Delhi govt redeploys guest teachers

The DOE also asked the head of the schools not to allow those guest teachers who have been disengaged due to misconduct or remained absent without permission, poor performance or resigned due to personal reasons.

Earlier, DoE had in April advanced the summer vacation in view of the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the national capital. The vacation, which was scheduled from May 11 to June 30 was rescheduled from April 20 to June 9. The government had also ordered the suspension of all online and semi-online teaching and learning activities during the vacation and discontinued the services of the guest teachers.

