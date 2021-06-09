Delhi govt redeploys guest teachers for academic session 2021-22

“All Guest Teachers who have been working in Govt Schools/Aided Schools/ Taken Over Schools of Delhi till 19.04.2021, are hereby directed to report to the HOS concerned on the date of re-opening of schools i.e 10.06.2021 without fail. In case a guest teacher fails to report the school by 17th June 2021, it will be presumed that he /she is no longer interested for re-engagement and alternative arrangement will be made," the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in an order.