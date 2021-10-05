The Delhi government-run Ambedkar University (AUD) will release its first cut-off for undergraduate courses today.

The second cut-off list will be released on October 8 and the third one on October 12, university officials said.

The university reserves 85 per cent seats for candidates from the national capital and announces separate cut-offs for candidates from Delhi and outside Delhi.

The university holds merit-based admissions by releasing cut-offs like the Delhi University. AUD's cut-offs, like DU, have also been soaring with every year.

According to the schedule released by the university on Friday, the last date of payment of online fee against the first cut-off list is October 7, while the last date of payment of online fee against the second cut-off list is October 11.

The last date of payment of online fee against the third cut-off list is October 14, it said.

The list of candidates recommended under Co-Curricular Activities (CCA)/Sports will be announced on October 18 along with the fourth cut-off list, the schedule mentioned.

Last year, the highest cut-off was 99 per cent for Psychology for aspirants from outside Delhi.

The university had first extended the last date for registration for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions to September 10, but later it had again extended the date for UG registration to September 30.

The registration for UG admissions began on July 12 while for PG courses, it commenced at the end of July.

The last date for PG admissions was September 15.

The total number of seats available in undergraduate and postgraduate courses is 1,953 in the AUD.

Meanwhile, the cent per cent cut-offs of Delhi University colleges have left many aspirants who have scored above 90 per cent dejected and are now scouting for alternatives as they feel that their dream of getting admissions into DU might not become reality.

DU on Friday announced its first cut-off list for undergraduate admissions with prominent colleges like Shri Ram College of Commerce and Hindu College pegging the cut-offs at 100 per cent for various coursest

