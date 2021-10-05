Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Education >News >Delhi govt-run Ambedkar University to release first cut-off for UG courses today

Delhi govt-run Ambedkar University to release first cut-off for UG courses today

Premium
Ambedkar University reserves 85% seats for candidates from the national capital and announces separate cut-offs for candidates from Delhi and outside Delhi.
2 min read . 06:33 AM IST Livemint

  • Ambedkar University holds merit-based admissions by releasing cut-offs like the Delhi University.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Delhi government-run Ambedkar University (AUD) will release its first cut-off for undergraduate courses today.

The Delhi government-run Ambedkar University (AUD) will release its first cut-off for undergraduate courses today.

The second cut-off list will be released on October 8 and the third one on October 12, university officials said.

The second cut-off list will be released on October 8 and the third one on October 12, university officials said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The university reserves 85 per cent seats for candidates from the national capital and announces separate cut-offs for candidates from Delhi and outside Delhi.

The university holds merit-based admissions by releasing cut-offs like the Delhi University. AUD's cut-offs, like DU, have also been soaring with every year.

According to the schedule released by the university on Friday, the last date of payment of online fee against the first cut-off list is October 7, while the last date of payment of online fee against the second cut-off list is October 11.

The last date of payment of online fee against the third cut-off list is October 14, it said.

The list of candidates recommended under Co-Curricular Activities (CCA)/Sports will be announced on October 18 along with the fourth cut-off list, the schedule mentioned.

Last year, the highest cut-off was 99 per cent for Psychology for aspirants from outside Delhi.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Centre decides to postpone NEET Super Specialty 2021 fo ...

Premium

DU Admission 2021 begins online today. How to apply and ...

Premium

Punjab Police scraps exam for recruitment of Sub-Inspec ...

Premium

Schools in Maharashtra to open from today, attendance o ...

The university had first extended the last date for registration for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions to September 10, but later it had again extended the date for UG registration to September 30.

The registration for UG admissions began on July 12 while for PG courses, it commenced at the end of July.

The last date for PG admissions was September 15.

The total number of seats available in undergraduate and postgraduate courses is 1,953 in the AUD.

Meanwhile, the cent per cent cut-offs of Delhi University colleges have left many aspirants who have scored above 90 per cent dejected and are now scouting for alternatives as they feel that their dream of getting admissions into DU might not become reality.

DU on Friday announced its first cut-off list for undergraduate admissions with prominent colleges like Shri Ram College of Commerce and Hindu College pegging the cut-offs at 100 per cent for various coursest

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!