Delhi School Admission 2024: The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) on Monday said it has started the online registration process for admission for the Academic Session 2024-25 to Delhi government schools for classes 6 to 9 today, i.e April 8, 2024. As per the DoE notification, the online registration forms will be made available on the official website of DoE at edudel.nic.in at 12 pm on Monday and the same will be closed on April 17, at 5pm.

According to the official notice, the admission process for Delhi government schools in the non-plan category will occur in three cycles. The cycle 1 (the current) is for fresh candidates only (non-plan admissions), and those currently studying at government and government-aided schools need to visit their schools for transfer or re-admission.

The registration deadline for the first cycle is April 17. On April 29, the DOE will release the school allotment list for registered students of cycle 1, and the candidates featured in the list must submit/verify their documents for admission to the allotted school between April 30 to May 10, 2024.

It is important to note that only parents/children who are residing in Delhi are eligible to apply for admission to classes 6 to 9 at government schools under the non-plan scheme.

Delhi School Admission 2024: Important dates for Cycle -1

Online Registration: 08-04-24 (Monday) 12:00 noon to 17-04-2024 (Wednesday) 05.00 pm

Display of Allotted Schools: 29-04-24 (Monday)

Submission / Verification of Documents: 30-04-24 (Tuesday) to 10-05-24 (Friday)

Delhi School Admission 2024: Documents required

The following documents are required while submitting the application forms:

Personal details like name of candidate, father's name, mother's name, residential address

Details of the last school attended.

Aadhaar Number/ UID of the child (desirable).

The Bank account number of the child along with the name of the bank's branch and IFSC (desirable).

Date of birth of the applicant.

The mobile number of the parent

“The online registration form has been designed in a simple format. It can be filled using a smartphone also. However, if any parent requires support in filling it, they can approach the Help Desk at the nearest school. The desk will also assist the parents in filling and submitting online forms," the DoE said.

Delhi School Admission 2024: Age (Normal age criteria (without any relaxation) as of 31-03-2024)

Class 6: Completed the age of 10 years but less than 12 years

Class 7: Completed the age of 11 years but less than 13 years

Class 8: Completed the age of 12 years but less than 14 years

Class 9: Completed the age of 13 years but less than 15 years

Delhi School Admission 2024: Direct link

Delhi School Admission 2024: How to apply

Go to the official website of DoE at edudel.nic.in

Click on the link "Government School Admission for the Session 2024-2025" on the homepage

Click the online form link

A new window will open, register yourself and create login credentials.

Login using your credentials

Fill out the application form

Upload the necessary documents

Submit and download the application for future reference

