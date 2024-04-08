Delhi govt school admission for classes 6 to 9 begins at edudel.nic.in. Here is how to apply
Delhi School Admission 2024: The DoE has started the online registration process for admission to Delhi government schools for classes 6 to 9 today. The online registration forms will be available at edudel.nic.in from 12 pm on Monday till April 17 at 5 pm
Delhi School Admission 2024: The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) on Monday said it has started the online registration process for admission for the Academic Session 2024-25 to Delhi government schools for classes 6 to 9 today, i.e April 8, 2024. As per the DoE notification, the online registration forms will be made available on the official website of DoE at edudel.nic.in at 12 pm on Monday and the same will be closed on April 17, at 5pm.