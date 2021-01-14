A file photo of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi govt taking important steps to restructure SCERT, DIET: Manish Sisodia

1 min read . 06:20 PM IST

PTI

'We have to prepare teachers who can inculcate an inquisitive habit in our children and empower them to ask questions in the classrooms. The children should have the courage to demand truth and fill in the gaps of what they have learnt so far', Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said