Delhi government on Wednesday said it would seek suggestions from students, parents and teachers about reopening of schools and colleges amid third wave concern.

Schools in the national capital were ordered shut last year in March ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The city government, however, re-opened physical classes for 9-12 grades in January this year. They were again suspended following sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.

During an online briefing on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that students, parents and teachers can mail their suggestions to delhischools21@gmail.com on how the process of reopening schools be started.

"Parents and teachers want schools to reopen but are fearful. We want to want from parents, students and teachers on whether we can reopen the schools and how can it be done. In the neighbouring states, schools have reopened," he said.

He further said that the Covid situation is under control now and Delhi is recording an average of 40-60 cases on a daily basis.

Delhi on Tuesday reported as many as 77 fresh COVID cases pushing the overall infection tally to 14,36,026, the city health bulletin said. Meanwhile with two death in 24 hours, the toll rose to 25,046. Currently, the active number of cases in the city is 570.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said, schools in the national capital won't reopen amid third wave concerns. He had said, So we don't want to take any risk until the Covid-19 vaccination process is complete.

Recently, the Indian Medical Association warned that the "third wave is inevitable and imminent" as global evidence and history of pandemics suggest.

(With inputs from agencies)

