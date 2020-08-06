Delhi HC adjourns two pleas challenging DU Open book exams

The Delhi High court on Thursday adjourned two pleas challenging the Delhi university’s open book examinations as directions issued by the University Grant Commission (UGC), calling upon all Central Universities to ensure that final year students take an examination is a subject matter of challenge in some petitions pending before the Supreme Court.

The court will now wait for the orders of the top court. The court has now listed the matter on 27 August.

The court was hearing two pleas pertaining to the matter. One of the pleas had also challenged the Delhi university notifications for conducting OBE and contended that the decisions were taken without consulting the Academic Council and it was contrary to the law.

The high court on Wednesday had directed Delhi University to provide writers for visually impaired students at common service centres (CSCs) for online Open Book Examinations (OBE) for final year undergraduate courses, if they have opted for one. The high court also said the university will ensure that no such student is deprived of a scribe at the CSC if the varsity has been informed in advance.

PTI contributed to this story.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via