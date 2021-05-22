Delhi HC asks CBSE to respond to pleas challenging curriculum taught in school

The plea further sought to pass an order or direction to the respondent school for not coercing students to purchase and do the work in costly notebooks printed with an emblem of the school only, and to pass an order or direction to the respondent school to publish the list of books prescribed along with the names of the author at the school website as per CBSE by-laws, after seeking permission from DOE prior to prescribing the books to the students, in order to reduce the cost of education.