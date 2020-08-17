Delhi HC directs DU to conduct final-year undergraduate exams from 14 Sept

The court further directed Delhi University to verify the number of leftover persons with disabilities (PWD) category students and students in the said category who would wish to sit for the physical examination again though they may have taken the online open book mode of examination, for arriving at an assessment and for working out the modalities of a place of stay and transportation from where they are presently staying to Delhi, to sit for the physical examinations.

“We are of the opinion that the University should expedite conducting physical examinations so that the entire process can be over at the earliest. Though we are informed that at least two weeks are required after the on- line examinations are over on 31.08.2020, for the University to gear up, we are of the opinion that physical examinations should commence by 08.09.2020. However, since Mr. Sachin Dutta, Senior Advocate pleads that that would be too shorter a time and there is immense pressure on the available manpower, Delhi University is directed to commence the physical examinations by 14.09.2020." The court order reads.

“Learned counsel states that as of now, he is not in a position to indicate the end-date of the physical examination. The end date shall be placed on record in the affidavit to be filed by the Delhi University." The court order reads." It assess

Delhi University while addressing the concern of provisional certificate to the students who have applied to foreign universities directed the university to create a separate e-mail ID where students can e-mail their requests along with the details of the foreign University in question where they have secured provisional admission so that a request letter can be addressed directly by the Delhi University to the concerned foreign University.

The new e-mail ID shall be created within one week and information in this regard shall be publicised on the website of the Delhi University, duly copied to all the colleges.

“The students will furnish the necessary details relating to their admission, their e-mail ID, the e-mail IDs of the concerned foreign University and the designation of the official to whom such a request letter is required to be served. In the affidavit to be filed by the Delhi University, it shall indicate the cut-off date by which the results will be declared for all streams of final year courses." The order said.

The high court on 7 August had directed the university to conduct online open-book examination (OBE) for final-year students. The court passed a slew of directions to address concerns raised by students.

The court had said in order to end the uncertainty for lakhs of students who are appearing in the OBE and to ensure fair opportunity, keeping in view the technical problems etc. faced by students during the mock online OBEs some further directions on some of the aspects of the OBE as also the setting up of a grievance redressal mechanism are being passed.

The directions were also passed in respect of transmission of question papers by email, uploading of answer sheets by email, notification of the various email addresses including the central email address and those of colleges and departments, email addresses for raising grievances, generation of auto- reply and other aspects of efficiently conducting the said exams.The grievance redressal committee as constituted by DU is re-constituted to ensure fairness and transparency.

