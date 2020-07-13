NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court on Monday issued notice to University Grants Commission (UGC) on a plea challenging the UGC (Conferment of autonomous status upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges) Regulations, 2018.

The plea by Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University alleged that the regulations are ultra-vires of the parent act -- University Grants Commission Act, 1956.

The next date of hearing is on 27 July.

The plea by advocate Harsh Kaushik alleged that the regulations strip the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University of all its powers and functions with respect to administration of colleges/institutions affiliated to it and render it to be a mere rubber stamp.

The plea added that the regulations create an unsustainable administrative situation wherein the university to which the concerned college/institution is affiliated to, has a negligible role in assessing/granting autonomy. The operation of the challenged regulations would render the views of any university, for grant of autonomous status to an affiliated college/institution, into a mere formality, it said.

