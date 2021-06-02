OPEN APP
Home >Education >News >CBSE Class 10 marks tabulation policy: Delhi High Court issues notice to Board on plea seeking change

Delhi High Court has issued notice to CBSE, Centre and Delhi Govt on a plea seeking modification in policy for the tabulation of marks for class 10th board exams 2021 based on the internal assessment conducted by the school, reported news agency ANI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country, CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams are cancelled.

The CBSE had earlier this month announced a policy for the tabulation of marks.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout