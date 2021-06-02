Delhi High Court has issued notice to CBSE, Centre and Delhi Govt on a plea seeking modification in policy for the tabulation of marks for class 10th board exams 2021 based on the internal assessment conducted by the school, reported news agency ANI.

Delhi High Court issues notice to CBSE, Centre and Delhi Govt on a plea seeking modification in policy for the tabulation of marks for class 10th board exams 2021 based on the internal assessment conducted by the school pic.twitter.com/nkUOCiBrhg — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2021

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country, CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams are cancelled.

The CBSE had earlier this month announced a policy for the tabulation of marks.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.