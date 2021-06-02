The CBSE had earlier this month announced a policy for the tabulation of marks

Delhi High Court has issued notice to CBSE, Centre and Delhi Govt on a plea seeking modification in policy for the tabulation of marks for class 10th board exams 2021 based on the internal assessment conducted by the school, reported news agency ANI.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country, CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams are cancelled.

The CBSE had earlier this month announced a policy for the tabulation of marks.