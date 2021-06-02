Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Education >News >CBSE Class 10 marks tabulation policy: Delhi High Court issues notice to Board on plea seeking change

CBSE Class 10 marks tabulation policy: Delhi High Court issues notice to Board on plea seeking change

Premium
Delhi High Court has issued notice to CBSE, Centre and Delhi Govt.
1 min read . 11:43 AM IST Staff Writer

The CBSE had earlier this month announced a policy for the tabulation of marks

Delhi High Court has issued notice to CBSE, Centre and Delhi Govt on a plea seeking modification in policy for the tabulation of marks for class 10th board exams 2021 based on the internal assessment conducted by the school, reported news agency ANI.

Delhi High Court has issued notice to CBSE, Centre and Delhi Govt on a plea seeking modification in policy for the tabulation of marks for class 10th board exams 2021 based on the internal assessment conducted by the school, reported news agency ANI.

TRENDING STORIES See All
TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country, CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams are cancelled.

The CBSE had earlier this month announced a policy for the tabulation of marks.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!