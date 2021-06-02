CBSE Class 10 marks tabulation policy: Delhi High Court issues notice to Board on plea seeking change1 min read . 11:43 AM IST
The CBSE had earlier this month announced a policy for the tabulation of marks
Delhi High Court has issued notice to CBSE, Centre and Delhi Govt on a plea seeking modification in policy for the tabulation of marks for class 10th board exams 2021 based on the internal assessment conducted by the school, reported news agency ANI.
In view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country, CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams are cancelled.
