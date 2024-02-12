Delhi LG greenlights proposal to revive 1,027 vice principal posts in government schools
NEW DELHI : Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday approved the proposal for revival of 1,027 posts of vice principals in the Delhi government's Directorate of Education for the vacancy years 2014-15 to 2019.
