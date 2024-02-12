NEW DELHI :Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday approved the proposal for revival of 1,027 posts of vice principals in the Delhi government's Directorate of Education for the vacancy years 2014-15 to 2019. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In a move aimed at ending adhocism and contractual appointments, Saxena has approved the revival of 1,027 posts of vice-principals in DoE. These posts of vice principals would have been abolished automatically for the reason that they were not filled within the prescribed time limit," a statement from the LG office said.

It said that the Delhi education department is already running with an acute shortage of vice principals and that the vacant posts were filled on an ad hoc and contractual basis by the DoE.

As per earlier Recruitment Rules (RRs), 100% posts of the vice principals were supposed to be filled in through promotion, wherein the cadre of the vice principals changed from Group 'B' gazetted to Group 'A' gazetted and the mode of selection also changed from 100% through promotion to 50% by promotion and 50% through Direct Recruitment by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The statement said the LG was informed that out of these 1,027 posts of the vice principals, 873 posts up to vacancy year September 2018 (prior to amendment of RRs dated 15. 10 2018) were filled on an ad-hoc basis and the remaining 154 posts (pertaining to vacancy year 2018-2019) have not been filled.

As per the new RRs, the eligible candidates are available for promotion and their promotion cannot be denied, and in the near future, the present situation may worsen, given the fact that the vice principals may also retire leading to more vacancies.

