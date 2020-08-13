The University Grant Commission on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the decision of Delhi and Maharashtra government to cancel the final term examinations will "directly impact the standards of higher education in the country".

UGC filed an affidavit in the apex court rebutting the unilateral decision of these two state government’s of not conducting final year exams.

"Maharashtra and Delhi Govts’ decision to cancel final year/terminal semester exam and graduate students without such exam encroaches upon the legislative field of coordinating and determining standards of higher education," said UGC to SC, as reported by to Live Law.

The country's education regulator has taken the policy decision to conduct final examinations in the interest of students across the country after duly considering the prevailing situation of a pandemic, the statement added.

The top court Monday granted time to the UGC to respond to the affidavits filed by Maharashtra and Delhi governments, in which they submitted they will not conduct the final term exams at state universities as per the circular.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UGC, submitted that Maharashtra and Delhi have filed an affidavit and have taken a decision that they will not conduct the examination in state universities and have cancelled the exams.

"It is against the UGC rules. UGC is the only body that can prescribe rules for conferring a degree. States cannot change rules. It's not in the interest of students to not have exams," Mehta had said.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, granted time to Mehta to file a response to the affidavits filed by Maharashtra and Delhi and adjourned the matter for further hearing on August 14.

Mehta said that the students have to continue preparing for exams and that if exams are not conducted, the students will not be granted degrees. "Degrees wouldn't be recognised if there is no exam," he said.

The counsel for the petitioner told the court that the UGC guideline for holding exams before the end of September is not legal or constitutionally valid.

The apex court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging a UGC circular dated July 6 which mandated the universities across the country to conduct the final term exams by the end of September. The pleas sought the cancellation of the final term exams in view of Covid-19.

With inputs from agencies

