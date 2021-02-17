Delhi nursery admission 2021: Registration begins tomorrow

Delhi nursery admission 2021: Registration begins tomorrow2 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 11:44 AM IST
- The schools have been directed to charge ₹25 from parents as a registration fee
- The upper age limit for nursery admissions is 4 years as of 31 March 2021
Nursery admission for schools in the national capital will begin from tomorrow, 18 February onwards. The first list for admission will be announced on 20 March, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.
The admission process will be concluded by 31 March. The last date to fill the admission form is 4 March. The classes of the students will begin on 1 April.
"No deviation from the above schedule shall be permitted. Each school shall display the aforesaid admission schedule on its notice board and website... Each school shall ensure that application forms for admission are made available to all applicants till the last date of submission i.e. March 4," the statement added.
The schools have been directed to charge ₹25 from parents as a registration fee.
The DoE has also directed that since schools are closed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and physical classroom learning is not going on for entry-level classes at present, no fee except prescribed registration fee, admission fee, caution fee (if the school already charges) and tuition fee, shall be charged at the time of admission by the schools and thereafter only tuition fee shall be charged from the students till further orders.
Documents required for Delhi Nursery admission:
Passport-size photograph of the child
Mother’s/Father’s/Guardian’s passport size photograph
Family photograph (mother, father, and child)
Address proof
Child’s birth certificate
Child’s Aadhaar card
The upper age limit for nursery admissions is 4 years while the lower age limit for admission is 3 years as of 31 March 2021.
Schools will reserve 22 per cent of their seats in entry-level classes for EWS/DG category students and 3 per cent for children with special needs (CWSN).
Usually, nursery admissions in around 1,700 schools in the national capital begin in the last week of November. The DoE releases guidelines and schools are asked to furnish the required information, following which the application process is rolled out in December.
