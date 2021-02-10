Delhi Nursery admissions 2021: Online registration to start from 18 February

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi nursery admissions are all set to begin from 18 February 2021 for the upcoming academic session. The directorate has also started the preparation for the admissions process. The first list will be out on 20 March, said Directorate of Education (DoE). The entire process of the admission will be closed by 31 March.

Delhi nursery admissions are all set to begin from 18 February 2021 for the upcoming academic session. The directorate has also started the preparation for the admissions process. The first list will be out on 20 March, said Directorate of Education (DoE). The entire process of the admission will be closed by 31 March.

Also Read | Inside the third front of the farm agitation

Delhi government officials had in December said that a proposal to scrap nursery admissions is being considered as the schools have been closed for nine months due to COVID-19. However, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia last month had ruled out scrapping nursery admission. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: Important dates

Commencement of online registration procedure: 18 February

Last date to fill out the application form: 4 March {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Release of the first list of admission: 20 March

Release of the second list of admission: 25 March

Last day of admission process: 31 March {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

First day of classes: 1 April