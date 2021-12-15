The process of nursery admissions in nearly 1,800 private schools across the national capital started on Wednesday, and the application window is scheduled to close on January 7.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) had last month notified the admission schedule.

First list on February 4

As per the notified schedule, the first list of selected children will be put up on February 4, followed by a second list on February 21 and a subsequent list for admission, if any, on March 15.

The entire admission process will conclude on March 31.

₹25 registration fee

"No deviation from the above schedule shall be permitted. Each school shall display the aforesaid admission schedule on its notice board and website. Further, each school shall ensure that application forms for admission are made available to all applicants till the last date of submission. A non-refundable amount of only ₹25 can be charged as admission registration fee. The purchase of prospectus of the school by the parents shall be optional," a senior DoE official told news agency PTI.

Schools were asked to notify their number of seats and the admission criteria by Tuesday.

No abolished criterion

"No school shall adopt a criterion abolished by the department including charging a capitation fees or donations. Pre-schools or montessori schools run by registered societies or Trusts as branches of recognised unaided schools will have to follow single admission process for their pre-school and main school considering them as one institution," the official said.

Monitoring cell

A monitoring cell is being constituted in each district under the chairmanship of the deputy director concerned, who shall ensure that each private school uploads the criteria and their points on the online module and further, ensure that the school shall not adopt those criteria which were abolished by the department and upheld by the Delhi High Court.

