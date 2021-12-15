Delhi nursery admissions begin today. Check important dates, details

"No deviation from the above schedule shall be permitted. Each school shall display the aforesaid admission schedule on its notice board and website. Further, each school shall ensure that application forms for admission are made available to all applicants till the last date of submission. A non-refundable amount of only ₹25 can be charged as admission registration fee. The purchase of prospectus of the school by the parents shall be optional," a senior DoE official told news agency PTI.