Delhi government on Wednesday announced that process for nursery admissions in over 1700 schools in the national capital will begin from 18 February, according to the Directorate of Education (DoE).

The announcement brings respite to several anxious parents who have been waiting for the notification for over two months amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Congratulations to all parents and children. We have to bring the excitement back in schools after defeating coronavirus. Our schools are waiting for their students," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, referring to the notification of nursery admission schedule.

Here are 10 details on the process of Delhi nursery admissions:

1) As per the notified schedule, the application process will begin from February 18 and the last date to apply is March 4. The first list of selected children will be displayed on March 20, followed by second list on March 25 and subsequent list for admission, if any, on March 27. The entire admission process will conclude on March 31.

2) The DoE has also directed that since schools are closed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and physical classroom learning is not going on for entry-level classes at present, no fee except prescribed registration fee, admission fee, caution fee (if school already charges) and tuition fee, shall be charged at the time of admission by the schools and thereafter only tuition fee shall be charged from the students till further orders.

3) Sharing the guidelines for admission, Udit Prakash Raj, Director, DOE, said, "No deviation from the above schedule shall be permitted. Each school shall display the admission schedule on its notice board and website. Further each school shall ensure that application forms for admission are made available to all applicants till the last date of submission of admission's application form".

4) "Only a non-refundable amount of ₹25 can be charged from the parents as admission registration fee. The purchase of prospectus of the school by the parents shall be optional," he added.

5) As per norms, all private unaided recognized schools admitting children in pre-school, pre-primary and Class-l level shall reserve 25 per cent seats for EWS or DG category students and children with disability.

6) The Directorate of Education has said that the private unaided recognised schools shall develop and adopt criteria for admission which shall be fair, reasonable, well defined, equitable, non-discriminatory, unambiguous and transparent.

7) "No school shall adopt the criterion abolished by the department including charging a capitation fees or donations. Pre-schools or montessori schools run by registered societies or trusts as branches of recognised unaided schools will have to follow single admission process for their pre-school and main school considering them as one institution," he added.

8) A monitoring cell will be constituted in each district under the chairmanship of the Deputy Director (District) concerned, who shall ensure that each private school uploads the criteria and their points on the online module and further ensure that the school shall not adopt those criteria which were abolished by the department and upheld by the Delhi High Court.

9) Usually, nursery admissions in Delhi begin in the last week of November. The Delhi government officials had in December said that a proposal to scrap nursery admissions is being considered as the schools have been closed for nine months due to COVID-19 and will remain closed till a vaccine is available.

10) However, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia last month had ruled out scrapping nursery admissions.

