Delhi nursery admissions to begin soon: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday had an interaction with principals and authorities of private schools in the national capital. During the interaction, Kejriwal assured that the government will be starting the process of nursery admission soon since Covid-19 vaccination is going on smoothly in the capital.

"Children want to go back to schools and colleges but parents & teachers are worried. Since vaccines are here, we hope we will be able to open schools soon. We will start the process of nursery admission soon," the CM said during the interaction with teachers and principals in post-Covid era.

Usually, nursery admission in around 1,700 schools in Delhi begins in the last week of November. The Directorate of Education (DoE) releases guidelines and schools are asked to furnish required information, following which the application process is rolled out usually in December. However, there has been no development on it this year.

Delhi government officials had in December said that a proposal to scrap nursery admissions is being considered as the schools have been closed for nine months due to COVID-19 and will remain closed till a vaccine is available, a whole year of online learning for small children seems unviable. School principals were opposed to the idea of not admitting students in nursery this year.

Last month, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ruled out scrapping of nursery admission process this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

"As of now, there is no plan to scrap nursery admissions this year. We are late this year in issuing notification but it will happen," he told reporters.









