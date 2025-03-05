Hello User
Delhi School Admission 2025-26: First draw of lots for EWS to be out today; Steps to check results, other info

Delhi School Admission 2025-26: First draw of lots for EWS to be out today; Steps to check results, other info

Livemint

Delhi School Admission 2025-26: The first draw of lots for Delhi School Admission 2025-26 for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) will be announced today. Detailed steps to check results and additional information will also be provided.

Delhi School Admission 2025: First draw of lots of admissions under EWS to be announced on Wednesday

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) will announce the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Disadvantaged Group (DG) category admissions for the 2025-26 on Wednesday. The list will be released after the first draw of lots of admissions under the category for academic session 2025-26.

Delhi’s Education Minister, Ashish Sood, confirmed that the first computerised draw of lots for EWS admissions will be held today at 2:30 p.m. in the Conference Room of the Education Department at the Old Secretariat.

While addressing a conference on Tuesday, Sood mentioned that Delhi School Admission 2025-26 will be fully transparent and conducted in the presence of parents and media representatives.

Delhi School Admission 2025-26: Draw of lots conducted for 38,000 seats

Parents or guardians of over 2.5 lakh children applied to secure admission in Delhi schools. Minister Ashish Sood said that the draw of lots will be conducted for the admission of 38,000 students.

Due to limited number of seats at the conference hall, the draw will be broadcasted on multiple TV screens installed at different locations of the venue today, said Sood.

“The draw of lots for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) will take place at the Old Secretariat on Wednesday at 2:30 pm in the presence of parents," PTI quoted Sood.

The income eligibility limit for parents willing to enroll their kids in Delhi schools under EWS category has been increased to 5 lakh.

Delhi School Admission: How to check results?

Parents and guardians can check online whether their child has secured admission in Delhi schools or not for the academic session 2025-26. To check Delhi school admission result for EWS catergory, parents can visit the official website of the Delhi Directorate of Education: www.edudel.nic.in.

Parents can use their child’s application details to check their results. The list of selected students will be available online, along with the names of schools allowed to them.

