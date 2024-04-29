Delhi School EWS Admission 2024: Registration window opens tomorrow at edudel.nic.in. Check deadline, eligibility
The Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued notification for admission to EWS category students in the Academic Year -2024-25 in the private schools of the national capital, Delhi. As per the notification, the registration will start on April 30 and will conclude on May 15, 2024. Parents of aspiring students can apply for the same on the official website of DoE at edudel.nic.in.