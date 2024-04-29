The Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued notification for admission to EWS category students in the Academic Year -2024-25 in the private schools of the national capital, Delhi. As per the notification, the registration will start on April 30 and will conclude on May 15, 2024. Parents of aspiring students can apply for the same on the official website of DoE at edudel.nic.in.

It is important to note that the private schools in the national capital are mandated to reserve 25% of their seats for students of Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), disadvantaged groups, and children with special needs (CWSN). As per norms, the allocation of these EWS seats is based on a computerised lottery system. The computerised lucky draw for Academic Year 2024-25 is scheduled for May 20, 2024.

Delhi EWS Admission 2024-25: Eligibility

Admission in preschool, nursery classes:

Age: EWS and DG categories: Children should be aged between 3 and 5 years

CWD or CWSN categories: Children should be aged between 3 to 7 years

Admission in pre-primary or KG classes:

Age: EWS and DG categories: Children should be aged between 4 and 6 years.

CWS and CWSN categories: Children should be aged between 4 and 8 years.

Admission in primary or class 1:

Age: EWS and DG categories: Children should be aged between 5 and 7 years.

CWS and CWSN categories: Children should be aged between 5 to 9 years.

Residency: The aspiring candidate must be a permanent resident of Delhi.

Family Income: The family income of the student should not exceed ₹2.5 lakh per annum.

Delhi EWS Admission: Documents required for admission

Parents need to furnish the following documents for admission under EWS/ DG categories: Birth certificate, income certificate, domicile certificate, ration card, Parents' ID and Certificate of disability (if applying under CWSN)

Delhi EWS Admission 2024-25: Step-by-step guide to apply for admission

Go to the official website of the Directorate of Education: edudel.nic.in.

Click on the activated link "Delhi EWS Admission 2024-25" on the homepage

Fill out the application form with all the required information.

Upload the required documents

Pay the registration fee

Click on the 'submit' button

Download the confirmation receipt; print and save it for future reference

Delhi EWS Admission 2024-25: Cancellation of candidature/admission

Parents of the aspiring students should note that, “The admission of the child shall be CANCELLED in case the document submitted by the applicant at the time of admission are found to be forged/ fake at any stage. Criminal proceedings may also be initiated against such parents/guardians.

The DoE notification further said multiple/duplicate entries if found at any stage, may lead to cancellation of the candidature/admission.

