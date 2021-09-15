1 min read.Updated: 15 Sep 2021, 01:28 PM ISTLivemint
Delhi school reopening: The state government had already reopened its schools for Class 9 to 12 students with 50% capacity of classroom
Delhi school reopening for Classes 1 to 8 has been deferred till 30 September by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). The Delhi government had already reopened its schools for Class 9 to 12 students with 50% capacity of classroom.
The state govt has issued a list of activities permitted from intervening night of 15-16 September till the intervening night of 30 September-1 October.
Schools in the national capital opened on 1 September with all COVID-19 protocols in place and according to Standard Operating Procedures issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).
Parents of the students were seen expressing concern over the implementation of COVID protocols.
After the first wave of COVID-19 hit the country, schools were closed in March 2020. They had reopened for classes 9 to 11 in Delhi on February 5, 2021, but were again shut on April 9 after COVID-19 cases rose in the second wave of the pandemic.
In other news, the Delhi government has banned the storage, sale and use of firecrackers during Diwali owing to the severe pollution levels in the city.
"Seeing the severe pollution levels in the national capital for the last three years during Diwali, a complete ban is being imposed on storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers in Delhi this time, just like last year," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
"Last year, the ban was imposed after traders had already stored firecrackers for sale which had resulted in losses for them. I appeal to the traders to not stock up on firecrackers in view of the complete ban," he said.
