Delhi schools can charge only tuition fees during lockdown

NEW DELHI : The Delhi government today asked all private schools in the national capital territory to charge only monthly tuition fees during the coronavirus lockdown period. Delhi's deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia said private schools in the city can charge monthly tuition fees during the lockdown period but any other fee like bus transportation charge, etc.

Schools have also been asked to not take fees quarterly but monthly. Sisodia said no private school will be allowed to increase fees during the lockdown and institutes are mandated to pay salaries to both contractual and full-time staff.

"It has come to my notice that many schools are taking fees arbitrarily and charging transportation fees even when schools are closed. Private schools should not stoop to this level. Be it private or government schools, they cannot hike fees," Sisodia said.

If any parent is unable to pay the fee, students cannot be barred from attending online classes.

"Education and economy were worst affected by the COVID-19 crisis. We are taking online class and taking various steps to ensure education to the students of government school," he said adding that if any private school is found violating the order, the Delhi government will take stern action under Epidemic Act and Education Act against violators.