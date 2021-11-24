The schools, colleges, and educational institutions in the national capital will reopen on 29 November as the air quality in the city has improved, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Wednesday.

Rai also said that all government offices will open from 29 November in Delhi. The environment minister has also advised the staff to use public transport. Special buses will be deployed for them, he said.

The Delhi government has also allowed entry of only CNG and electric vehicles in the city from 27 November and banned the rest till 3 December.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 13 November announced schools will be closed for a week starting from Monday due to alarming pollution levels. A day later, the Haryana government announced closure of schools in four cities, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhijar, from Monday.

Recently, the AAP-led Delhi government had suggested a weekend lockdown and work from home for a week at an emergency meeting ordered by the Supreme Court.

