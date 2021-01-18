Delhi: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen after 10 months today

New Delhi: Students of classes 10 and 12 returned to Delhi’s private and public schools today for practical lessons, counselling, and doubt-clearing sessions. Students, who returned to school after a gap of 10 months. were given a rousing welcome, with all Covid safety protocols put in place.

The move comes ahead of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examination scheduled to begin in May.

Deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia took to Twitter to wish students:

"Best wishes to the students of class 10&12th who are going to visit their school today after 10 months... (though it's only for a limited purpose and with covid protocols..) But still... I am glad that schools are opening in Delhi today," Sisodia tweeted.

Sisodia also visited Kautilya Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Chirag Enclave in the morning today to inspect how the school had prepared for the return of students and whether mandatory Covid-19 guidelines were being followed or not.

"It feels good to see the children back in schools. The children are also happy. Life is coming back on track. Schools have been re-opened in a restricted manner, with all protocols," Sisodia said.

Kusum Shahwali, Principal of Sarvodaya Kanya Bal Vidhyalaya No-3, Delhi, said that her school is following all COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of students and teachers.

"We are doing thermal checks of everyone before they are entering the school premises. We are providing masks to students who don't have one. We are also making sure that students sanitise their hands regularly and maintain social distancing in school premises," she said.

Students who attended the schools on the first day after reopening were excited to meet their teachers and friend after nine months, and said they were struggling to get their doubts cleared in online classes.

