Delhi: Schools for classes 10, 12 to reopen tomorrow after 10 months

After being closed for 10 months, schools in Delhi will resume physical classes from tomorrow(18 January) for classes 10, 12 students. The state government decided to reopen schools in the view of the upcoming CBSE board exams.

"Keeping in view CBSE board exams, permission is being granted for schools to reopen for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18 for practicals, project work and counselling. Students will be called with parent's consent and will not be bound to come," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, had tweeted.

This will be the first time that the Delhi government allowed the opening of schools since 19 March 2020, when educational institutions were shut down ina bid to contain the spread of Covid-19. Following the outbreak of the coronavirus, schools switched to virtual classrooms to ensure there is no disruption in the education of children, and many continue to do so.

Officials of the Directorate of Education (DoE) made it clear that physical attendance is not compulsory and students will attend schools only with the consent of parents. COVID 19 guidelines have been shared with schools and would be followed effectively.

Only schools outside containment zones will be allowed to reopen, the DoE officials said, adding that students, teachers and staffers living in these zones will not be allowed to attend school.

The DoE has also directed schools not to hold assemblies and physical outdoor activities.

The Union education ministry has already announced the dates for Class 10, 12 board exams. CBSE Board Exams 2021 will be conducted from May 4 to June 10, the board is yet to release an examination date-sheet.

Over 3 lakh students have registered from the Delhi region for the Class 10 CBSE board exam while over 2.5 lakh candidates have registered for the Class 12 exam.

