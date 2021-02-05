Delhi: Schools for classes 9 and 11 reopen today after almost 10 months

Schools were reopened in Delhi for students of Class 9 and Class 11 and they attended the classes on Friday, around ten months after educational institutions were forced to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The government had resumed schools for classes 10 and 12 on January 18 in view of the board exams. However, the government had said that the student should be called to school only with the consent of their parents.

Several states have already opened schools with precautionary measures.

Earlier, Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday informed that in the fifth Sero survey done in the national capital, antibodies against the COVID-19 have been detected in 56.13 per cent of the population.

Meanwhile, nearly 9,500 healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Thursday in the third week of the inoculation drive, with a turnout of more than 51 per cent.

After sluggish start since the exercise was kicked off on January 16, the inoculation drive had picked up pace in the past several days.

The targeted number for vaccination on February 4 was 18,300, officials said.

Delhi recorded 158 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the tally to 6,35,639, while the positivity rate slipped to 0.24 per cent, authorities said.

These new cases came out of the 67,234 tests conducted the previous day.

The positivity rate stood at 0.24 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The infection tally in the city stood at over 6.35 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,871 with seven new fatalities, authorities said on Thursday.

The active cases tally on Thursday stood at 1,194, according to the bulletin.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via