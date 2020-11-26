Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

Delhi schools not to reopen till govt convinced about student safety: Satyendra Jain

1 min read . 04:05 PM IST

PTI

'There is no plan to reopen schools (in Delhi) as of now. We are hopeful that a vaccine will be available soon. Schools will not be reopened till the time we are convinced that students will be safe,' Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain said