Students of classes 9-12 returned to Delhi schools after they reopened on Wednesday following a long hiatus due to COVID-19. Following a marked improvement in the Covid situation in the national capital, the Delhi government on Friday had announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions would reopen from September 1.

Delhi govt had clarified that no student would be forced to attend physical classes and the consent of parents would be mandatory.

Though it has allowed institutions to open, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has notified several safety guidelines.

Allowing only 50 per cent students per classroom, mandatory thermal screening, staggered lunch breaks, alternate seating arrangement and avoiding routine guest visits are among the guidelines announced by the DDMA for reopening of schools.

The DDMA has said students, teachers and non-teaching staff living in Covid containment zones will not be allowed to come to schools and colleges.

While the government has noted that vaccination centres and activities like ration distribution which were going on in different schools will continue, the DDMA said the area being used for these activities should be separated from the area which will be used for academic activities.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.