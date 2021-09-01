Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Education >News >Delhi schools reopen today amid strict Covid-19 guidelines. Check details

Delhi schools reopen today amid strict Covid-19 guidelines. Check details

Premium
Students use umbrellas to shelter from a downpour while they arrive at Sarvodya Co-Education senior secondary school in New Delhi on September 1
1 min read . 10:34 AM IST Livemint

Delhi government on Friday had announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions would reopen from September 1.

Students of classes 9-12 returned to Delhi schools after they reopened on Wednesday following a long hiatus due to COVID-19. Following a marked improvement in the Covid situation in the national capital, the Delhi government on Friday had announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions would reopen from September 1.

Students of classes 9-12 returned to Delhi schools after they reopened on Wednesday following a long hiatus due to COVID-19. Following a marked improvement in the Covid situation in the national capital, the Delhi government on Friday had announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions would reopen from September 1.

Delhi govt had clarified that no student would be forced to attend physical classes and the consent of parents would be mandatory.

Delhi govt had clarified that no student would be forced to attend physical classes and the consent of parents would be mandatory.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Though it has allowed institutions to open, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has notified several safety guidelines.

Allowing only 50 per cent students per classroom, mandatory thermal screening, staggered lunch breaks, alternate seating arrangement and avoiding routine guest visits are among the guidelines announced by the DDMA for reopening of schools.

The DDMA has said students, teachers and non-teaching staff living in Covid containment zones will not be allowed to come to schools and colleges.

While the government has noted that vaccination centres and activities like ration distribution which were going on in different schools will continue, the DDMA said the area being used for these activities should be separated from the area which will be used for academic activities.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!