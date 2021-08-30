Delhi schools reopening: Staggered lunch breaks to quarantine room. Read complete guidelines here1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2021, 01:10 PM IST
The Delhi govt has issued SOPs for the reopening of schools and colleges from September 1
Following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the Delhi government said schools will be opened in a phased manner from next month. The decision was taken at the meeting with Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday.
DDMA guidelines for reopening of schools in the national capital
Addressing a press conference on Friday, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that no student will be forced to come to schools and that consent of parents will be mandatory for children to return to schools and if they don't allow, students won't be forced or considered absent.
Medical experts on Friday welcomed the Delhi government's decision to reopen schools, colleges and coaching institutes in the national capital but advised parents to tread with caution by teaching Covid protocols to children.
