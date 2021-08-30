Following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the national capital , the Delhi government said schools will be opened in a phased manner from next month. The decision was taken at the meeting with Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday.

The Delhi govt has issues SOPs for reopening of schools & colleges from Sept 1; says quarantine centres to be set up at all schools and colleges for emergency use; classes to function at 50% capacity.

DDMA guidelines for reopening of schools in the national capital

Schools will reopen for classes 9 to 12 from September 1.

Schools should prepare timetables as per the occupancy limit of classrooms following Covid norms.

All Covid norms should be followed.

Maximum 50 per cent students per classroom may be called depending upon capacity.

Lunch breaks in Delhi schools to be staggered to avoid crowding.

Lunch breaks should be held in open areas.

Physical classes for students of class 6 to class 8 will also begin from September 8.

Students, teachers living in Covid containment zones are not to be allowed to come to schools, colleges.

Schools, colleges to set up quarantine room for emergency use.

Routine guest visits to be discouraged.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that no student will be forced to come to schools and that consent of parents will be mandatory for children to return to schools and if they don't allow, students won't be forced or considered absent.

Medical experts on Friday welcomed the Delhi government's decision to reopen schools, colleges and coaching institutes in the national capital but advised parents to tread with caution by teaching Covid protocols to children.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.