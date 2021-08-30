Schools will reopen for classes 9 to 12 from September 1.

Schools should prepare timetables as per the occupancy limit of classrooms following Covid norms.

All Covid norms should be followed.

Maximum 50 per cent students per classroom may be called depending upon capacity.

Lunch breaks in Delhi schools to be staggered to avoid crowding.

Lunch breaks should be held in open areas.

Physical classes for students of class 6 to class 8 will also begin from September 8.

Students, teachers living in Covid containment zones are not to be allowed to come to schools, colleges.

Schools, colleges to set up quarantine room for emergency use.

Routine guest visits to be discouraged.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that no student will be forced to come to schools and that consent of parents will be mandatory for children to return to schools and if they don't allow, students won't be forced or considered absent.