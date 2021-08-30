Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Education >News >Delhi schools reopening: Staggered lunch breaks to quarantine room. Read complete guidelines here

Delhi schools reopening: Staggered lunch breaks to quarantine room. Read complete guidelines here

Premium
Delhi schools will reopen for classes 9 to 12 from September 1.
1 min read . 01:10 PM IST Livemint

The Delhi govt has issued SOPs for the reopening of schools and colleges from September 1

Following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the Delhi government said schools will be opened in a phased manner from next month. The decision was taken at the meeting with Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday. 

Following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the Delhi government said schools will be opened in a phased manner from next month. The decision was taken at the meeting with Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday. 

The Delhi govt has issues SOPs for reopening of schools & colleges from Sept 1; says quarantine centres to be set up at all schools and colleges for emergency use; classes to function at 50% capacity.

The Delhi govt has issues SOPs for reopening of schools & colleges from Sept 1; says quarantine centres to be set up at all schools and colleges for emergency use; classes to function at 50% capacity.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

DDMA guidelines for reopening of schools in the national capital

  • Schools will reopen for classes 9 to 12 from September 1.
  • Schools should prepare timetables as per the occupancy limit of classrooms following Covid norms.
  • All Covid norms should be followed.
  • Maximum 50 per cent students per classroom may be called depending upon capacity.
  • Lunch breaks in Delhi schools to be staggered to avoid crowding.
  • Lunch breaks should be held in open areas.
  • Physical classes for students of class 6 to class 8 will also begin from September 8.
  • Students, teachers living in Covid containment zones are not to be allowed to come to schools, colleges.
  • Schools, colleges to set up quarantine room for emergency use.
  • Routine guest visits to be discouraged.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that no student will be forced to come to schools and that consent of parents will be mandatory for children to return to schools and if they don't allow, students won't be forced or considered absent.

Medical experts on Friday welcomed the Delhi government's decision to reopen schools, colleges and coaching institutes in the national capital but advised parents to tread with caution by teaching Covid protocols to children.

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!