Delhi schools, public, private and government-aided institutions, will follow a two-term assessment system for classes 9 and 11 for the academic session 2021-22.

Directorate of Education said on Friday, “Academic session will be of two-term examinations, that is, mid-term examination (Term-1) and annual examination (Term-2) with approximately 50 per cent syllabus in each."

“According to the term and subject-wise marks shared with schools, each term will have 50 per cent weightage for the calculation of final results," a DoE order said.

The order explained that question papers in the 90-minute Term-1 or mid-term exams that will be conducted in October or November will have multiple-choice questions. The duration of Term-2 will be two hours, and it will be descriptive with short- or long-answer questions.

In the view of the pandemic, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in July had announced a special assessment scheme for classes 10 and 12 board exams for next year. According to the new system, academic session would be split into two terms.

The board had also announced plans to rationalise the syllabus for the 2021-22 academic session and make the internal assessment and project work more "credible" and "valid".

CBSE had noted that the term one exams would be held in November-December, 2021, and the second term exams in March-April, 2022.

