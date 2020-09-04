Keeping in mind the Unlock 4 guidelines issued by Centre in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the country, Delhi government on Friday ordered all schools and education institutions to remain closed till end of September with certain modifications.

It also directed that online or distance learning shall continue to be permitted in the national capital.

However, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government added that students shall not be called to schools for any kind of activity till 20 September keeping in view, the spread of Covid-19.

"However, Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, on voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers," the notification added.

This will be subject to written consent of their parents/ guardians and will be permitted with effect from 21 September 2020 for which, SOP will be issued by MoHFW to be followed by the schools.

To ensure that staff members do not leave station without prior permission and they are available for duty as and when needed.

Moreover, 50% of teaching, non-teaching staff can be called to schools outside containment zones in Delhi for online classes from 21 September, the notification added.

Standard Operating Procedure(SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 2,914 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike in 69 days, taking tally to over 1.85 lakh, while the death toll jumped to 4,513, authorities said.

This is the fourth successive day in September when over 2,000 new cases have been reported in a day.

Thirteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

