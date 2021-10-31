Schools in Delhi will reopen from Monday for all students, with no more than 50 per cent in the classroom. A DDMA constituted panel has recommended reopening schools for classes 6 to 8 in Delhi with 50 per cent student strength as it noted that there have been no reported instances of increased local transmission of COVID-19 due to reopening classes 9 to 12, according to minutes of a DDMA meeting.

DDMA guidelines for reopening of schools

1) The principals and teachers should ensure that students attend the school with parental consent only.

2) No parent will be forced to send their child to school.

3) Education will continue in hybrid mode (both online and offline classes)

4) No more than 50% of the students to be called to schools.

5)Time table is to be made as per the capacity/occupancy limit of the classrooms/Labs.

6) There should be a gap of at least one hour between the exit of the last group of the morning shift and entry of the first group of evening shifts in double-shifted schools and colleges.

7) Schools will also be required to make sure that their teaching and non-teaching staff are vaccinated.

8) Students are not allowed to share lunch and books inside the school.

9) Students, teachers, and employees living in containment zones will not be allowed to come to campus.

10) Schools have also been directed to maintain a ‘quarantine room’ on campus for the event that a student or teacher displays symptoms inside the premises.

Schools in the national capital were ordered to shut last year in March ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

While several states started partial reopening of schools in October last year, the Delhi government allowed physical classes only for classes 9-12 in January this year, which were again suspended following the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases during the aggressive second wave.

