Delhi schools to reopen from tomorrow for all classes as Covid cases dip

Schools in Delhi will reopen from Monday for all students, with no more than 50 per cent in the classroom. A DDMA constituted panel has recommended reopening schools for classes 6 to 8 in Delhi with 50 per cent student strength as it noted that there have been no reported instances of increased local transmission of COVID-19 due to reopening classes 9 to 12, according to minutes of a DDMA meeting.

