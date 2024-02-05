Given improved weather conditions, all schools in the national capital will open at their normal time from Tuesday, February 6, the Directorate of Education of the Delhi government said on Monday.

“In view of the improved weather conditions in Delhi, all Govt., Govt. Aided and Recognised Private Schools of Delhi shall resume their full normal timings wef. 06.02.2024 (Tuesday)," Bhupesh Chaudhary, IAS Director (Education) said in a release. The Directorate of Education has asked the principals or heads of schools to inform all students, parents and staff in time through SMS, phone calls or other suitable means of communication so that they can report to school on time on Tuesday. “The HoSs must inform all students, parents and staff well in time through mass SMS facility, phone calls, SMC and other suitable means of communication," the release read.

Earlier on January 15 when the schools reopened after winter break, the Delhi government had imposed timing-related restrictions given the cold weather conditions. All the schools were required to start after 9 am and end by 5 pm given the foggy weather in the national capital.

Separately, the weather condition in the national capital seems to have improved compared to past weeks. However several flights got delayed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport due to dense fog. The fog was less compared to the other days but it affected several flights and trains.

Delhi registered a windy morning today with the minimum temperature settling at 12.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky for the day with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 22 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 96 per cent, the weather office said.

The national capital recorded 0.2 mm of precipitation between 8.30 am on Sunday and 8.30 am on Monday.

The weather office said that dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to prevail in morning hours over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on February 5 and in isolated areas on February 6.

