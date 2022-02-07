Some private schools in the national capital remained closed on Monday despite the city government allowing the schools to resume the offline classes for Classes 9-12. According to a principal of Delhi's private school, they are working out modalities like consent of parents and transport availability. In an interview with the PTI news agency, a vice-principal of a top private school said, "We are yet to reopen because there are a lot of modalities. The board classes are nearing their exams so the attendance is going to be thin. Also, providing transport for students is difficult, so we are still working out the details. We will have a plan in two days".

Several schools in the national capital reopened after a prolonged closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Initially, the schools have been opened for Class 9 to Class 12. By next week, schools in Delhi will also restart offline classes of nursery to Class 8 students from February 14.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared on Twitter some photos of children being welcomed at different schools. "Happy to see children back in school again. They also got frustrated. I pray that the need to close schools does not arise again," he tweeted in Hindi. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also visited a few schools and interacted with students. "Delhi schools are finally open now. The splendor is back again with the return of children," he said in a tweet.

There is no cap of 50% student strength and schools are free to decide the number of students based on their infrastructure so that the Covid-19 protocols are followed.

Not just schools, higher educational institutes also reopened today. The Delhi government-run Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have resumed offline classes from Monday, while Delhi University is continuing with online classes.

The DDMA had on Friday held a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation and decided to reopen higher education institutions and coaching centres along with schools for classes 9-12 from February 7 amid dipping Covid cases in the city.

Delhi on Sunday reported 1,410 fresh Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 2.45%. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6% on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark. Delhi had on January 23 reported 9,197 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 13.32% and 34 deaths.

