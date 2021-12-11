The Delhi University's academic council on Friday approved conducting entrance test for admissions from next year, reported news agency PTI , quoting sources.

Despite some members of the academic council giving a note of dissent, the proposal was passed and will now come up for discussion in the executive council meeting scheduled for 17 December.

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had constituted a nine-member panel earlier, which had recommended that the varsity hold a common entrance test to ensure 'substantial objectivity' in the admission process.

The move came in the backdrop of a large number of students, particularly cent-per-cent scorers from Kerala, getting admission to Delhi University.

The committee, formed under the chairmanship of Dean (examinations) DS Rawat, was supposed to examine the reasons for over and under admissions to undergraduate courses, study the board-wise distribution of admissions in all undergraduate courses, suggest alternate strategies for the optimal admissions in undergraduate courses, and examine the OBC admissions with reference to the ‘non-creamy layer’ status.

It had analysed the data of admissions which are cut-off based and saw that it showed the highest intake of students from the CBSE Board, followed by the Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education, Board of School Education, Haryana, ICSE and Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan.

“The committee is of the considered view that as long as undergraduate admissions in the university are cut-off based, there is no way that fluctuations, sometimes significant, can be avoided to maintain equity," the committee had said in a report.

"Any effort to normalise marks awarded by various boards may be fraught with the danger of devising a formula which may not be equitable on some scale or the other," it added.

Noting that the normalisation of marks of various boards may not stand the test of legality, if contested in a court of law, the report said that "neither cut-off based admissions nor admissions through normalisation of awarded marks by various boards are options which observe maximum objectivity in admissions".

"... the Committee is of the considered view that admissions may be carried out through a Common Entrance Test (CET).

"It may be conducted through an appropriate mode by the University through a well-devised internal arrangement or through any external agency depending upon prevailing operational feasibility and administrative convenience at that time," said the report.

With inputs from agencies.

