To provide students with access-free WiFi, Delhi University has allocated a fund of ₹67.71 crore across all its college campuses and in an upcoming girls' hostel in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, according to a report by the PTI news agency.

The WiFi (Wireless Fidelity) connectivity will be set up across about 90 colleges of Delhi University, on both north and south campuses.

The execution of the work will be funded from the loan corpus of ₹938.33 crore taken by the varsity from the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) in October last year to undertake various developmental projects.

The HEFA has sanctioned a loan of ₹261.33 crore for setting up the WiFi network as well as to start the work for the construction of a building for the Faculty of Technology.

About HEFA The HEFA is a joint venture company of Canara Bank and the Ministry of Education which provides financial assistance for the creation of educational infrastructure and research facilities in India's premier educational Institutions.

The Delhi University had applied for a HEFA loan in 2022 to meet its infrastructural needs and expansion plans including setting up DU's east Delhi campus in Surajmal Vihar and opening a new college in Najafgarh, among other projects.

Separately, DU is likely to table a proposal to extend the validity for two of its MPhil courses in Clinical Psychology and Psychiatric Social Work till the academic session in 2025-26.

The proposal is likely to be placed before the varsity's Executive Council on 8 March.

According to the agenda for the meeting, the varsity last year had written to the University Grants Commission (UGC) for the resumption of MPhil at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) as an interim arrangement in the interest of students and patient care till a necessary final decision is taken by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI).

The university took the initiative after the dean of the university's Faculty of Medical Science expressed apprehension over the matter.

The Academic Council and the Executive Council of the University, in a resolution in 2021, had decided to discontinue MPhil programmes from the academic year 2022-24 keeping in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

As per the UGC's 2022 regulations for Minimum Standards and Procedures for the Award of PhD Degree, higher education institutes can no longer offer MPhil programmes.

